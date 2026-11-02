Universities cut DEI programs across the United States, eliminating, renaming, or restructuring diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives amid pressure from the Trump administration. Approximately $3.7 billion in federal research funding has been targeted for cuts, according to a report published by The Center Square on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

According to The Center Square, the proposed cuts to $3.7 billion in research funding have already disrupted hundreds of clinical trials and research partnerships.

The Department of Education reports that more than 300 colleges and universities have eliminated DEI requirements, closed or restructured offices, or modified institutional policies.

Supporters of the restrictions argue that they promote equality under the law, while critics, including PEN America, warn of censorship. A federal judge has also blocked one of the funding cuts.

Why it matters: Federal funding supports university research, including clinical trials, and funding suspensions can interrupt ongoing projects. For Latino students attending public universities, the debate also has practical implications, potentially affecting the availability of student support services and university hiring practices.

More Than 300 Universities Cut Their DEI Programs

According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 300 colleges and universities have eliminated DEI requirements, closed or restructured diversity offices, removed diversity statements from hiring processes, or revised institutional policies.

Of those institutions, at least 175 have eliminated or restructured DEI offices or centers, while another 95 have eliminated, renamed, or reassigned DEI-related positions. Some universities have changed only the names of their offices, incorporating terms such as "belonging." Analysts cited by The Center Square say some of these offices continue to perform similar functions.

Federal Funding Agreements, Penalties, and Court Rulings

Six universities have reached agreements with the federal government to restore funding or maintain eligibility for federal support. Four of those institutions agreed to pay a combined $305 million in settlements. The administration has also sought a $1.2 billion penalty from the University of California.

According to The Center Square, the administration has threatened to withhold funding from Harvard and other universities since 2025 over issues involving protests related to the war in Gaza, diversity initiatives, and transgender policies. It has also proposed suspending 38 universities from federal research partnerships over their DEI-related hiring practices.

Federal courts have blocked some of these measures. A judge in Massachusetts prevented approximately $600 million in teacher-training funding cuts, describing the Department of Education's effort to target DEI-related programs as "arbitrary and capricious."