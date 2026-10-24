Trump Stokes Communist Fears in Florida to Boost Moody and Donalds
Posted on 10/24/26 at 08:24
- Trump uses anti-communist rhetoric.
- Moody leads among Hispanic voters polled.
- Donalds receives presidential endorsement.
Donald Trump turned the supposed threat of communism into an argument to mobilize Florida's Republican electorate this Friday, October 23.
During a rally in Fort Myers, the president asked voters to cast their ballots for Ashley Moody for the Senate and Byron Donalds for governor.
His message portrayed Democratic opponents as an ideological threat, just 11 days before the November 3 midterm elections.
The event aimed to activate his supporters in a territory favorable to Republicans, while the cost-of-living pressures the national campaign.
Angie Nixon, Target of Attacks for Her Ties to DSA
US President Donald Trump uses the supposed threat of "communism" to mobilize his voters to vote for Republican candidates in Florida.
https://t.co/GvilFs1TJ0
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) October 23, 2026
Trump focused part of his attacks on Angie Nixon, a state legislator from Jacksonville and Democratic candidate competing for the seat held by Moody.
The president used her membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, known as DSA, to portray her as a communist candidate.
Nixon has denied being a socialist, according to an EFE report. Her affiliation does not necessarily mean she supports every proposal from that organization.
The distinction is relevant: the labels used during the rally correspond to campaign attacks and do not replace analysis of their positions.
Ashley Moody and Byron Donalds Receive Presidential Endorsement
Moody holds the seat left by Marco Rubio when he became Secretary of State and is seeking to retain it against Nixon's candidacy.
In the gubernatorial election, Trump endorsed Donalds and lashed out at David Jolly, a former Republican now running as a Democrat.
The president described Jolly as a left-wing radical and used his past party affiliation to question his track record before the attendees.
Donalds, for his part, could become Florida's first African American governor if he wins in November.
Latino Vote Shows Differences Between Florida and the Country
An NBC6 and Telemundo 51 poll placed Moody at 47% among Hispanic voters in Florida, compared to 40% for Nixon.
Among the state's overall electorate, the same poll gave the Republican 50% support and the Democrat 40%.
Nationally, the Pew Research Center found that 51% of Latinos preferred Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives, compared with 24% for Republicans.
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The results correspond to different contests and electorates: they allow for the observation of contrasts, but should not be interpreted as a direct comparison or definitive results.
Cuba and Iran Also Enter the Electoral Discourse
Trump incorporated references to Cuba and suggested that US ships could stop near the island after the conflict with Iran.
The statement added an international component to an event focused on boosting Republican candidates and reinforcing his anti-communist message in Florida.
However, the campaign also faces economic concerns affecting households, including food, housing, and fuel prices.
The Republican challenge will be to convert party identification into effective participation, while voters evaluate proposals, track records, and living conditions.