Trump uses anti-communist rhetoric.

Moody leads among Hispanic voters polled.

Donalds receives presidential endorsement.

Donald Trump turned the supposed threat of communism into an argument to mobilize Florida's Republican electorate this Friday, October 23.

During a rally in Fort Myers, the president asked voters to cast their ballots for Ashley Moody for the Senate and Byron Donalds for governor.

His message portrayed Democratic opponents as an ideological threat, just 11 days before the November 3 midterm elections.

The event aimed to activate his supporters in a territory favorable to Republicans, while the cost-of-living pressures the national campaign.

Angie Nixon, Target of Attacks for Her Ties to DSA

US President Donald Trump uses the supposed threat of "communism" to mobilize his voters to vote for Republican candidates in Florida.

https://t.co/GvilFs1TJ0 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) October 23, 2026



Trump focused part of his attacks on Angie Nixon, a state legislator from Jacksonville and Democratic candidate competing for the seat held by Moody.

The president used her membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, known as DSA, to portray her as a communist candidate.

Nixon has denied being a socialist, according to an EFE report. Her affiliation does not necessarily mean she supports every proposal from that organization.

The distinction is relevant: the labels used during the rally correspond to campaign attacks and do not replace analysis of their positions.