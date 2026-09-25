Raúl Alberto Returns to Music with “Every Time You Go Away” and “Bachata Rosa”

Raúl Alberto bets on music again

He released two tracks in May

His music history goes back years.

Raúl Alberto returns to music. The Mexican actor Raúl Alberto, remembered by the public for productions like Muchachitas and Volver a empezar, is once again showing a facet he has developed over the years: music. In May 2026, he released “Every Time You Go Away” and “Bachata Rosa”.

His career began at a very young age in the entertainment world. An interview published by MundoNOW in 2024 identifies him as a Mexican actor known for his participation in Muchachitas and recalls that his childhood was deeply linked to the arts.

To listen to the song, click here

Raúl Alberto bets on two well-known tracks

One of his new releases is an interpretation of “Every Time You Go Away”, an original composition by Daryl Hall that achieved great international popularity in the voice of the British singer Paul Young.

The other is “Bachata Rosa”, an iconic theme by Juan Luis Guerra. According to the information provided about the project and a publication by Hip Hop Exclusives, both productions are part of Raúl Alberto’s new musical stage.

The singles were worked on alongside Mariano Alberto and recorded at Black Lotus Recording Studios in Burbank, California. The project also had the participation of Italian guitarist and producer AM Dandy, a graduate of Berklee College of Music.

The sound engineering was in charge of Lewis Morter, based in the United Kingdom. The production contemplates a promotional strategy aimed at audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, Korea, Mexico, and China.