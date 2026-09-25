Raúl Alberto Returns to Music with “Every Time You Go Away” and “Bachata Rosa”
Posted on09/25/26 at 09:44
- Raúl Alberto bets on music again
- He released two tracks in May
- His music history goes back years.
Raúl Alberto returns to music. The Mexican actor Raúl Alberto, remembered by the public for productions like Muchachitas and Volver a empezar, is once again showing a facet he has developed over the years: music. In May 2026, he released “Every Time You Go Away” and “Bachata Rosa”.
His career began at a very young age in the entertainment world. An interview published by MundoNOW in 2024 identifies him as a Mexican actor known for his participation in Muchachitas and recalls that his childhood was deeply linked to the arts.
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Raúl Alberto bets on two well-known tracks
One of his new releases is an interpretation of “Every Time You Go Away”, an original composition by Daryl Hall that achieved great international popularity in the voice of the British singer Paul Young.
The other is “Bachata Rosa”, an iconic theme by Juan Luis Guerra. According to the information provided about the project and a publication by Hip Hop Exclusives, both productions are part of Raúl Alberto’s new musical stage.
The singles were worked on alongside Mariano Alberto and recorded at Black Lotus Recording Studios in Burbank, California. The project also had the participation of Italian guitarist and producer AM Dandy, a graduate of Berklee College of Music.
The sound engineering was in charge of Lewis Morter, based in the United Kingdom. The production contemplates a promotional strategy aimed at audiences in the United States, the United Kingdom, Korea, Mexico, and China.
Raúl Alberto returns to music: From telenovelas to a music career
Although much of the public recognizes him for his work in front of the cameras, music does not represent an improvised turn in Raúl Alberto’s career. His artistic career began in childhood and later expanded his professional interests.
In an interview with MundoNOW, the actor recalled the importance his mother had during his early years, after losing his father. “My mother’s influence was incredible, I didn’t feel any void, my mom was my dad and my mom at the same time,” he expressed.
In his musical facet, Raúl Alberto has also worked with recognized professionals such as Rafa Sardina, a producer and winner of multiple Latin Grammy Awards, as well as Joe Chiccarelli and saxophonist Donny McCaslin.
Raúl Alberto returns to music: The memory of a recording at the Twin Towers
His connection to music dates back years. Raúl Alberto himself recounted that he previously made a music video in New York that included images of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.
When recalling that experience, the artist stated: “It’s historic, only the band Depeche Mode and I made an exclusive video in the South Tower”. The statement corresponds directly to Raúl Alberto and is part of the memories he shared about that production.
Now, decades after his first artistic works, the Mexican returns to place music among his main projects. His versions of “Every Time You Go Away” and “Bachata Rosa” are already available on digital platforms, while he continues to promote his international proposal through @RaulAlbertoUSA.
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