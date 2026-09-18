Jennifer Lopez Look-Alike Arrested for Theft Becomes Viral Sensation

Police photo sparks comparisons with JLo

She was arrested for alleged theft

Users revive “Jenny from the Block”

A police photograph has turned a case of alleged theft into a viral story. Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested in Minnesota, but it was her features and supposed resemblance to Jennifer López that ended up dominating the conversation on social media.

Quast’s image was taken after her entry into the Wright County jail. Once it began circulating on the internet, users immediately compared the woman to the Puerto Rican singer and actress.

Who is the woman compared to Jennifer López?

MINNESOTA WOMAN’S SHOPLIFTING MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SAY SHE LOOKS JUST LIKE JENNIFER LOPEZ 😳👀😂📸 pic.twitter.com/7Y72pxqDaG — Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) September 17, 2026

Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on August 30 in Monticello, Minnesota. According to ABC News, Contramuro, and El Universal, a criminal complaint indicates that she allegedly stole two double packs of batteries for power tools from a store.

The merchandise had an approximate value of $580. An employee called the authorities after recognizing Quast and stating that she had allegedly been involved in a similar incident days earlier.

ABC News reported that Quast would have admitted to taking the batteries. Contramuro, citing the complaint and other news reports, indicated that the woman was charged with theft and later released.

It is essential to note that the case corresponds to a charge and does not equal a conviction. The sources consulted indicate that the legal process was still open at the time of their publications.