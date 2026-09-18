Jennifer Lopez Look-Alike Arrested for Theft Becomes Viral Sensation
Posted on09/18/26 at 14:35
- Police photo sparks comparisons with JLo
- She was arrested for alleged theft
- Users revive “Jenny from the Block”
A police photograph has turned a case of alleged theft into a viral story. Cyrena Anne Quast, 35, was arrested in Minnesota, but it was her features and supposed resemblance to Jennifer López that ended up dominating the conversation on social media.
Quast’s image was taken after her entry into the Wright County jail. Once it began circulating on the internet, users immediately compared the woman to the Puerto Rican singer and actress.
Who is the woman compared to Jennifer López?
MINNESOTA WOMAN’S SHOPLIFTING MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA USERS SAY SHE LOOKS JUST LIKE JENNIFER LOPEZ 😳👀😂📸 pic.twitter.com/7Y72pxqDaG
— Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) September 17, 2026
Cyrena Anne Quast was arrested on August 30 in Monticello, Minnesota. According to ABC News, Contramuro, and El Universal, a criminal complaint indicates that she allegedly stole two double packs of batteries for power tools from a store.
The merchandise had an approximate value of $580. An employee called the authorities after recognizing Quast and stating that she had allegedly been involved in a similar incident days earlier.
ABC News reported that Quast would have admitted to taking the batteries. Contramuro, citing the complaint and other news reports, indicated that the woman was charged with theft and later released.
It is essential to note that the case corresponds to a charge and does not equal a conviction. The sources consulted indicate that the legal process was still open at the time of their publications.
The resemblance to Jennifer López sparks jokes
Minnesota shoplifter’s mugshot goes viral for striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/idTVZ6D5xj pic.twitter.com/duouBfbLc3
— New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2026
However, the court record was soon eclipsed on social media by the police photo. Users began to point out a resemblance to Jennifer López, although there is no known relationship between the two women.
«For a moment, I thought it was JLo, haha,» wrote a user cited by ABC News. Another reacted: «There’s a glitch in the matrix, haha.»
The jokes inevitably reached «Jenny from the Block,» one of López’s biggest hits. Some internet users transformed the title to make references to jail, while others joked that the two could be sisters.
The resemblance generated such surprise that, according to Contramuro, another comment said: «She looks more like Jennifer López than Jennifer López herself.»
What is Cyrena Anne Quast’s relationship to JLo?
Minnesota woman’s mugshot is going viral for looking like Jennifer Lopez pic.twitter.com/mFF6ImmV3F
— Complex (@Complex) September 17, 2026
None known. El Universal emphasizes that Quast has no identified relationship with Jennifer López and that the entire conversation arose exclusively due to the physical similarity that some internet users perceived in the photo.
The comparison takes on greater dimension because it involves one of the most recognized Latin figures in American entertainment. López has developed a career spanning over three decades that includes music, film, and television.
Among her most famous songs are «If You Had My Love,» «Love Don’t Cost a Thing,» «Jenny from the Block,» and «On the Floor.»
On this occasion, however, JLo did not do anything to become a trend: it was enough for internet users to find a woman who, at least for many of them, could pass as her double.