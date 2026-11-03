Trump Expects Republicans to Exceed Expectations in US Elections
Posted on 11/03/26 at 16:30
- Trump anticipates better-than-expected results.
- Republicans seek to maintain their Congressional majority.
- Democrats also express optimism ahead of the elections.
Trump is confident that Republicans will do well in the elections. US President Donald Trump stated that Republicans will obtain better-than-expected results in the midterm elections this Tuesday, November 3, despite polls indicating a tough contest for his party.
In a phone interview with Fox News, the president attributed part of his optimism to the impact of the rallies he led over the past few weeks to mobilize Republican voters.
«I think the results are going to be better than you think,» Trump said, according to the EFE news agency.
Trump Bets on the Impact of His Electoral Rallies
The president highlighted that he held over 20 rallies in different states, including traditionally Republican territories where Democrats have gained ground, according to polls cited by EFE.
«I went on a 30-day tour, and I want to tell you that those stadiums were packed. We had as many people as had never been seen,» the president assured during the conversation.
Trump insisted that the rallies could influence the election results, marked by concerns about inflation and rising fuel prices.
«I think those rallies had a big effect. I think they will have a big effect tonight,» he added.
Democrats Also Show Optimism About Congress
As Trump defended Republican chances, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence in his party’s performance.
After casting his vote in New York, the senator said that Democrats are «optimistic to the point of nausea,» according to statements collected by EFE.
«A year ago, nobody thought we could do it. Nobody thought we would even be close to retaking the Senate,» Schumer said.
The legislator attributed his party’s expectations to both their candidates and the controversies surrounding the Trump Administration.
What Do the Election Forecasts Indicate?
The forecasting model by Decision Desk HQ, cited by EFE, gave Democrats an 84% chance of retaking the House of Representatives and a 65% chance of obtaining a Senate majority.
These figures represent estimates prior to the election results and do not guarantee that either party will gain control of the chambers.
States like Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, and Michigan are under scrutiny for their Senate contests, which could be decisive in defining the legislative majority.
Trump Confident in Republican Election Performance: Trump to Follow Results from the White House
The president confirmed that he will remain at the White House during the election day and used his Truth Social platform to ask for support for Republican candidates.
In the United States, campaigns can continue until the polls close, so several candidates engaged in electoral activities on this Tuesday.
Trump had stated at the end of October that he would accept the results if the elections were «clean» and that he would seek to work with the opposition.
However, he also warned that he would veto legislative initiatives contrary to his agenda. His Administration deployed approximately 1,000 observers, in an operation that the Department of Justice described as the largest in its history.
Source: EFE news agency, Washington, November 3, 2026. Statements by Donald Trump to Fox News and by Chuck Schumer during the election day; forecasts by Decision Desk HQ.