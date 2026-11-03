Trump anticipates better-than-expected results.

Republicans seek to maintain their Congressional majority.

Democrats also express optimism ahead of the elections.

Trump is confident that Republicans will do well in the elections. US President Donald Trump stated that Republicans will obtain better-than-expected results in the midterm elections this Tuesday, November 3, despite polls indicating a tough contest for his party.

In a phone interview with Fox News, the president attributed part of his optimism to the impact of the rallies he led over the past few weeks to mobilize Republican voters.

«I think the results are going to be better than you think,» Trump said, according to the EFE news agency.

Trump Bets on the Impact of His Electoral Rallies

The president highlighted that he held over 20 rallies in different states, including traditionally Republican territories where Democrats have gained ground, according to polls cited by EFE.

«I went on a 30-day tour, and I want to tell you that those stadiums were packed. We had as many people as had never been seen,» the president assured during the conversation.

Trump insisted that the rallies could influence the election results, marked by concerns about inflation and rising fuel prices.

«I think those rallies had a big effect. I think they will have a big effect tonight,» he added.