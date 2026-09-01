“Passport to the World” Explores Mauritius: Culture, Adventure, and Paradise
Posted on09/01/26 at 08:34
- Mauritius launches the international journey of «Passport to the World»
- HOLA! TV aired the special
- Culture and adventure take center stage
“Passport to the World” launched its international journey in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean that stars in the first edition of the new travel show. The special premiered on Sunday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. ET on HOLA! TV, according to a statement released by LI Group.
The production showcases Mauritius not only through its beaches and tropical landscapes but also through its culture, cuisine, history, and the experiences of those who live on the island. The program aims to help viewers discover the destination’s many facets from home.
Mauritius Offers More Than Paradise Beaches
According to LI Group’s statement, Mauritius stands out for its breathtaking landscapes, cultural diversity, natural beauty, and the hospitality of its residents. Throughout the program, the cameras explore everything from crystal-clear beaches and tropical settings to architecture and places connected to local traditions.
The special seeks to move beyond a limited perspective focused solely on the destination’s main tourist attractions. “Passport to the World” aims to capture the essence of Mauritius, explore its history, and connect with the people who call this Indian Ocean island home.
“Traveling is much more than simply getting to know a destination. It is about discovering its culture, connecting with its people, tasting its flavors, and living experiences that transform how we see the world,” the statement says while describing the show’s concept.
Passport to the World: Culture, Cuisine, and Adventure
This first edition of “Passport to the World” was produced with support from Turkish Airlines, the Mauritius Ministry of Tourism, and Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels. The collaboration helped create a journey combining nature, cuisine, culture, history, adventure, and various local experiences.
According to information provided by LI Group, the program offers “an intimate, entertaining, and authentic perspective” on the destination. Its goal is to let viewers experience the journey from home while discovering the characteristics that distinguish Mauritius.
The special also focuses on the stories and people encountered throughout the journey. This approach is central to the project’s overall concept, which seeks to explore destinations beyond traditional routes and familiar tourism images.
The Team Behind “Passport to the World”
The concept for “Passport to the World” originated from an idea developed by Conchita and Víctor Oliva. For this first edition, Jonathan Meléndez handled photography, camera work, and editing, while Jessica Oliva led field production and logistics.
The team’s work shaped a journey designed to bring viewers closer to Mauritius through its landscapes, experiences, and stories. The production notes that this first installment is only the beginning of a project created to visit more destinations around the world.
Passport to the World: Mauritius Opens Door to New Destinations
“Passport to the World” is a travel show dedicated to exploring the culture, cuisine, history, nature, and local experiences that make each destination unique. The program seeks to maintain an intimate perspective that allows viewers to discover both the places and the people who live there.
Mauritius was selected to launch this international journey, but the concept is designed to continue with new destinations. Following its August 23 premiere on HOLA! TV, the statement also announced additional broadcasts of the special during the same week.