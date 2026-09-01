“Passport to the World” Explores Mauritius: Culture, Adventure, and Paradise

Mauritius launches the international journey of «Passport to the World»

HOLA! TV aired the special

Culture and adventure take center stage

“Passport to the World” launched its international journey in Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean that stars in the first edition of the new travel show. The special premiered on Sunday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. ET on HOLA! TV, according to a statement released by LI Group.

The production showcases Mauritius not only through its beaches and tropical landscapes but also through its culture, cuisine, history, and the experiences of those who live on the island. The program aims to help viewers discover the destination’s many facets from home.

Mauritius Offers More Than Paradise Beaches

According to LI Group’s statement, Mauritius stands out for its breathtaking landscapes, cultural diversity, natural beauty, and the hospitality of its residents. Throughout the program, the cameras explore everything from crystal-clear beaches and tropical settings to architecture and places connected to local traditions.

The special seeks to move beyond a limited perspective focused solely on the destination’s main tourist attractions. “Passport to the World” aims to capture the essence of Mauritius, explore its history, and connect with the people who call this Indian Ocean island home.

“Traveling is much more than simply getting to know a destination. It is about discovering its culture, connecting with its people, tasting its flavors, and living experiences that transform how we see the world,” the statement says while describing the show’s concept.