How to Choose a Personal Injury Lawyer in Georgia When Your Family Needs Answers

Learn how to select the right personal injury lawyer in Georgia for your family's needs after a serious injury or loss.

Perhaps you’re looking for a lawyer for yourself. Perhaps you’re helping your mother, father, partner, or sibling after a serious injury or loss. In any case, you don’t have to start by trying to calculate how much the case could cost. Start by finding out how a lawyer would evaluate it and who would help your family understand the answers. Start with Three Questions Experience: Has the lawyer handled this type of case before, and what needs to be investigated?

Has the lawyer handled this type of case before, and what needs to be investigated? Criterion: Will the lawyer explain uncertainties with the same clarity as possibilities?

Will the lawyer explain uncertainties with the same clarity as possibilities? Communication: Who will answer questions, explain costs, and keep the client informed? Why it matters: The verdict of another case doesn’t tell you how a law firm will handle yours. MundoNow spoke with Prieto DelCampo Lopez Marigliano (PDLM) lawyers Dan Prieto, Jon Marigliano, and Dax López about how they evaluate serious cases and work with the families involved. Their interviews offer practical questions worth considering when choosing any law firm. Free consultation · In Spanish · Confidential Looking for a lawyer after a serious injury? Talk to the team of two former Georgia judges. They listen, review what happened, and honestly tell you if they can help. No cost. Request your free evaluation → Advertising. Prieto DelCampo Lopez Marigliano LLC · 1555 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta, GA 30338 · 404-856-0040. Each case is different; prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. First, Understand What the Conversation Entails Before scheduling a consultation, ask who you’ll be speaking with, what information would be useful, and if there’s any cost. An initial communication, a consultation, and an agreement to hire the law firm are different steps. Ask them to explain each one, rather than assuming what the first call commits you to. Ask from the start: «How would the case fees and expenses work if your law firm accepts it?»

If the proposed agreement involves contingent fees, ask what percentage would apply, if it changes as the case progresses, how expenses are handled, and if you could have to pay something even if no compensation is obtained. Ask them to explain those terms in writing before signing. Understanding the agreement is part of choosing a lawyer. It’s not something you should leave until the end. Look for Experience That Matches Your Situation A serious accident, possible medical negligence, and injuries suffered in a nursing home can require very different evidence. Marigliano, whose practice includes medical negligence and nursing home cases, explained that he carefully examines medical evidence to determine if it supports the claim being considered. Prieto also warned that it’s not recommended to judge a lawyer by a previous outcome without knowing the case behind it. A useful question: «What would they need to know before deciding if their law firm could take the case?» Then ask: Who would investigate? What medical or technical knowledge might be needed? What could make the law firm’s evaluation change? The answers will help you understand the work behind their credentials. What Does Judicial Experience Bring? In the interviews, PDLM described the judicial experience of their team members: López and Tony DelCampo were judges in Georgia state courts; Marigliano has served as a magistrate judge; Michael Prieto has served as a military judge. Marigliano explained how colleagues with different backgrounds can help evaluate a difficult case. He can identify medical issues that require attention, while another lawyer brings the perspective of having seen similar civil litigation go to trial. The question is how that experience is applied. Ask what type of cases the lawyer has handled and what relationship that background has to your situation. A title alone doesn’t answer that question.

Look for Good Judgment, Not a Promise to Win López spoke about taking difficult cases to trial and recommending a settlement when he considered going to trial involved considerable risk. Those are compatible qualities. A client needs a lawyer who is ready to go to trial but can also explain when it might be advisable to consider another option. Ask about both sides: «What could strengthen this case? What could make it harder to prove? How would you help me evaluate a settlement offer versus the risks of going to trial?» An explanation of the uncertainties gives you elements to decide. A promise doesn’t explain the evidence. Find Out Who Keeps in Touch When There Are No Updates Prieto described a common frustration in long cases: from the client’s perspective, it may seem like nothing is happening. That’s when explanations become important. «It may be that nothing is happening in your case, but there’s a reason why nothing is happening in your case. Let me explain why.» — Dan Prieto, in an interview with MundoNow Before hiring a law firm, ask what lawyer will be responsible for the case, who will handle routine inquiries, and how they will keep you informed during periods with no updates, not just when something important happens. Legal assistants and case managers can play important roles. Understanding their responsibilities goes hand in hand with knowing how to communicate with the lawyer when a crucial decision needs to be made. For the Lawyer, It May Be One of Their Cases. For Your Family, It’s Their Case.

Prieto tells his clients: «Because this is one of my cases. This is your only case.» That difference should be noticeable in the conversation. Does the lawyer listen to what the affected person needs to understand? Is there space to repeat questions? Are difficult decisions explained without reducing the experience to a possible amount of money? Are You Helping a Family Member? Give Them Space to Ask Questions Whoever is investigating options may focus on experience and fees. The affected person may want to know who will explain what’s happening and if they will feel comfortable speaking openly. Both types of questions have a place in the conversation. Language matters during the case. Ask who could communicate in the client’s preferred language, both in routine calls and when making important decisions, not just in the first meeting. López said PDLM has lawyers, legal assistants, and case managers who speak Spanish. He also distinguished between speaking the same language and understanding the family relationships and cultural context that can influence the client’s experience. Ask how a family member can be involved without prioritizing their questions and decisions over those of the client themselves. Make Sure Frankness Is Mutual Prieto and López highlighted the importance of trust and honesty in a relationship that could last years. Think about whether you can ask questions without feeling dismissed and whether the lawyer will be willing to discuss the weaknesses of a claim, rather than focusing solely on its potential value. Before sharing confidential files or a detailed personal story, ask how the law firm prefers to receive that information. A useful test: Are they explaining the situation clearly, or are they just giving you reasons to sign? Check Credentials and Consider Trustworthy Recommendations Verify the lawyer’s authorization to practice and publicly available professional information through the Georgia Bar Association.