Arizona could tip the balance of Congress.

The Latino electorate has diverse priorities.

Mexican trade maintains economic ties.

Arizona will head into the November 3 elections with two intertwined issues: the competition for political power and an economy deeply connected to Mexico.

As a swing state, its contests for the House of Representatives can contribute to defining which party controls the institution and which proposals move forward during the second half of the presidential term.

Nationwide, all 435 seats in the House will be up for renewal, 35 Senate seats will be contested, and there will be elections for 36 state governorships, including Arizona. The president is not up for election.

State and local offices will also be at stake. For voters, this requires distinguishing the responsibilities of each position before attributing all decisions to Washington.

Latino vote in Arizona: diversity behind a label

¿Cómo se elige a un senador en Estados Unidos? Las elecciones del 3 de noviembre tienen reglas que varían según cada estado, desde las primarias hasta un posible runoff y la certificación de resultados. Te explicamos cómo funciona el proceso.

https://t.co/A2AJWhaVhE — Reporte Índigo (@Reporte_Indigo) September 23, 2026



The presence of Mexican-origin communities makes the Latino electorate a relevant component of Arizona, but its size does not allow automatically anticipating which way it will lean.

The analyses cited in the source text warn that differences in origin, age, and location prevent interpreting Hispanics as a group with identical political preferences.