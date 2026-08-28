Real Madrid vs. Málaga: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in the U.S.
Posted on08/28/26 at 09:37
Real Madrid hosts Málaga this Sunday, August 30, on Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season, with the Whites looking to maintain their perfect start under José Mourinho.
The Merengues enter the match with two consecutive victories and Kylian Mbappé as one of their leading figures, while Málaga is still searching for its first win since returning to the First Division.
Real Madrid Arrives Undefeated Against Málaga
Real Madrid is coming off a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in its official season debut at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Mbappé was the standout player with a hat trick, while Vinícius Júnior completed the rout.
Mourinho’s team has collected all six available points and is beginning to show greater solidity after also defeating Espanyol 2-1 on the previous matchday.
Málaga enters the match in a very different situation.
The newly promoted team has earned only one point from two games after losing 2-0 to Atlético de Madrid in its debut and then drawing 1-1 away against Deportivo de La Coruña.
What Time Is Real Madrid vs. Málaga?
The match will be played this Sunday, August 30, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.
These are the kickoff times:
United States (Eastern Time): 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 a.m.
Spain: 5:00 p.m.
Where to Watch Real Madrid vs. Málaga in the United States
Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, and the ESPN App.
In Mexico, the match will be available through Sky Sports México, Sky+, and izzi.
In Spain, the match can be watched through Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, and the network’s corresponding platforms.
Real Madrid Dominates Recent Matches Against Málaga
The Whites hold a clear advantage in their recent matches against Málaga.
In their last five meetings, Real Madrid recorded four victories and one draw, while Málaga failed to win any.
The last match between the two teams took place on April 15, 2018, when Real Madrid earned a 2-1 victory in LaLiga.
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