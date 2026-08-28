Real Madrid vs. Málaga: Date, Time, and Where to Watch in the U.S.

Real Madrid hosts Málaga this Sunday, August 30, on Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season, with the Whites looking to maintain their perfect start under José Mourinho.

The Merengues enter the match with two consecutive victories and Kylian Mbappé as one of their leading figures, while Málaga is still searching for its first win since returning to the First Division.

Real Madrid Arrives Undefeated Against Málaga

Real Madrid is coming off a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in its official season debut at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mbappé was the standout player with a hat trick, while Vinícius Júnior completed the rout.

Mourinho’s team has collected all six available points and is beginning to show greater solidity after also defeating Espanyol 2-1 on the previous matchday.

Málaga enters the match in a very different situation.

The newly promoted team has earned only one point from two games after losing 2-0 to Atlético de Madrid in its debut and then drawing 1-1 away against Deportivo de La Coruña.