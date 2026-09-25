Trump Takes Deportation Battle to Supreme Court: What’s at Stake for Migrants?
Posted on09/25/26 at 11:05
- Trump appeals to Supreme Court
- Ruling halts rapid deportations
- Over 25,000 relocated
The Donald Trump administration has taken a new immigration battle to the Supreme Court: it seeks to reactivate rapid deportations to countries other than the migrants’ countries of origin.
The petition comes after the First Circuit Court of Appeals activated a ruling that limits this policy and requires greater guarantees before an expulsion.
The case could define how much leeway the government has to relocate migrants with deportation orders to nations with which they may not even have ties.
Since the implementation of this strategy, over 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 third countries, according to organizations that monitor these expulsions.
Trump asks Supreme Court to reactivate deportations to third countries
The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to continue rapidly deporting immigrants to third countries, even when those countries are not their homelands.
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— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 24, 2026
Why it matters: the dispute does not only determine where a person can be deported but also what opportunity they have to warn about potential risks before being relocated.
Lower courts have concluded that migrants must receive adequate notice and a significant opportunity to claim fear of persecution or torture.
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The Department of Homeland Security had established guidelines for carrying out these expulsions, but the First Circuit largely supported the decision that declared the procedure illegal.
The fact: the policy allowed migrants to be sent to dozens of countries; Mexico is among the main destinations recorded by organizations that follow these relocations.
Trump seeks to recover a key deportation tool
The process: Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday, September 24, that the Department of Justice would immediately seek the intervention of the highest court.
Blanche argues that the judicial decision prevents the use of a tool that the government considers legal and necessary to enforce its immigration policies.
The administration also argues that the judicial requirements complicate deportation operations and can generate logistical difficulties, including modifications or cancellations of flights.
The Supreme Court had previously intervened in this same litigation and, in June 2025, temporarily suspended a judicial order that restricted these deportations.
What changes for migrants as the litigation advances?
What they can do: individuals subject to a deportation order must know the destination country and seek legal advice if they fear persecution or torture there.
The current ruling prevents DHS from applying the invalidated procedure without offering effective notice and an opportunity to present claims related to those risks.
The controversy arises as the government expands agreements with other countries to receive individuals that the United States cannot easily send to their countries of origin.
Now the attention is on the Supreme Court, which must decide whether to intervene again as a dispute with direct consequences for thousands of migrants continues.