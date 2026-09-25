Trump Takes Deportation Battle to Supreme Court: What’s at Stake for Migrants?

Trump appeals to Supreme Court

Ruling halts rapid deportations

Over 25,000 relocated

The Donald Trump administration has taken a new immigration battle to the Supreme Court: it seeks to reactivate rapid deportations to countries other than the migrants’ countries of origin.

The petition comes after the First Circuit Court of Appeals activated a ruling that limits this policy and requires greater guarantees before an expulsion.

The case could define how much leeway the government has to relocate migrants with deportation orders to nations with which they may not even have ties.

Since the implementation of this strategy, over 25,000 migrants have been sent to at least 29 third countries, according to organizations that monitor these expulsions.

Trump asks Supreme Court to reactivate deportations to third countries

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to continue rapidly deporting immigrants to third countries, even when those countries are not their homelands. READ MORE: https://t.co/YjKxmxo9R5 pic.twitter.com/BEfv8NjWYO — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 24, 2026

Why it matters: the dispute does not only determine where a person can be deported but also what opportunity they have to warn about potential risks before being relocated.