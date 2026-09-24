Judge Blocks Trump, Restores CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Access

The order requires the White House to restore the withdrawn accreditations, but the measure is temporary and will be in effect for 14 days.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the immediate restoration of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico’s access to the White House, after the veto imposed by President Donald Trump, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The decision temporarily suspends the veto while the court analyzes whether the White House violated constitutional guarantees by withdrawing the credentials.

The judge questions how Trump withdrew press passes

Kelly considered it likely that the withdrawal of the accreditations occurred without the «due process» for the affected media.

The emergency order will be in effect for 14 days, until October 8, unless the court issues another decision before then.

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration to reinstate CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House after they were banned from the premises by President Donald Trump. https://t.co/CQJ2HhM31q pic.twitter.com/fwYFQZFCiq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2026

What changes: CNN, MS NOW, and Politico must immediately recover the accreditations that were withdrawn from them last Friday.