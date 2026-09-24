Judge Blocks Trump, Restores CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Access
Posted on09/24/26 at 04:50
The order requires the White House to restore the withdrawn accreditations, but the measure is temporary and will be in effect for 14 days.
- Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the immediate restoration of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico’s access to the White House, after the veto imposed by President Donald Trump, according to EFE.
Why it matters: The decision temporarily suspends the veto while the court analyzes whether the White House violated constitutional guarantees by withdrawing the credentials.
The judge questions how Trump withdrew press passes
Kelly considered it likely that the withdrawal of the accreditations occurred without the «due process» for the affected media.
The emergency order will be in effect for 14 days, until October 8, unless the court issues another decision before then.
Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration to reinstate CNN, MS NOW and Politico’s access to the White House after they were banned from the premises by President Donald Trump. https://t.co/CQJ2HhM31q pic.twitter.com/fwYFQZFCiq
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 24, 2026
What changes: CNN, MS NOW, and Politico must immediately recover the accreditations that were withdrawn from them last Friday.
- The lawsuit claims that the veto constitutes retaliation for the content of their reports and a violation of the First Amendment.
According to Politico, cited by EFE, the decision affected 78 journalists linked to the three media outlets.
Kelly had already questioned during the Wednesday hearing that the passes were withdrawn without clear rules and without sufficient prior notice.
National security is called into question
The Trump Administration argued before the court that the president can establish the conditions of access and that having a credential does not constitute a specific constitutional right.
«Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right,» said Department of Justice attorney Michael Velchik during the hearing, according to EFE.
The Government’s position: The defense argued that the publication of classified information could justify restrictions related to national security.
Kelly, however, noted in his ruling that he did not find facts that demonstrated that withdrawing those accreditations protected national security.
- Trump had accused CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of publishing «fiction and lies» about his Administration and had also invoked national security reasons.
- The media’s lawyers questioned that explanation and argued that the president’s initial public statements focused on information he considered false or negative.
The ruling does not yet resolve the CNN, Politico, and MS Now lawsuit
Kelly’s decision is a temporary emergency order. Therefore, it does not yet determine whether Trump definitively violated the First Amendment by withdrawing the credentials.
The limit: The three media outlets regain access while the court studies the merits of the case and the constitutional claims presented in the lawsuit.
- The controversy also had consequences for presidential coverage. Other networks suspended their participation in the rotation system known as the «pool».
This mechanism allows a small group of journalists to cover certain presidential events and share information and images with other media outlets later.
The protest also limited the dissemination of images of Trump during the United Nations General Assembly, according to EFE.
What’s next: The order will remain in effect until October 8, unless the judge issues a new decision on media access before then.