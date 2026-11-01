Inés Gómez Mont Detained in Broward, Florida, Under ICE Custody
Posted on 11/01/26 at 17:37
- Gómez Mont remains in custody.
- GEO operates the migrant center.
- Mexico maintains a valid order.
Former Mexican TV host Inés Gómez Mont remains under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broward Transitional Center in Florida.
Her location appeared in the migration registry consulted on October 31, after U.S. authorities detained her on Friday, October 30.
The Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) confirmed the capture in Miami and indicated that there was an exchange of information between both governments.
The registry identifies the detention center but does not provide enough details to determine the resolution of her migration situation.
What is the Broward Transitional Center like?
The ICE database indicates this Saturday that former TV host Inés Gómez Mont is being held at the Broward Transitional Center, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 55 kilometers north of Miami, without providing more details about her migration situation after being detained on October 30.
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The facility is located in Pompano Beach, north of Miami, and functions as a migrant detention center operated by The GEO Group.
An inspection by the Department of Homeland Security describes a two-story main building, with separate spaces by gender and support areas.
The facilities include a kitchen, an expanded medical clinic, spaces for hearings, and a building dedicated to offices.
Although some versions mention 600 places, the official report consulted establishes a maximum capacity of 700 detainees, a relevant difference compared to the material initially disseminated.
What is known about the services at the migrant center
According to federal documentation, GEO is responsible for both feeding and providing medical attention to the people detained in Broward.
The operating company announces access to medical services, family and legal visits, libraries, and recreational spaces within its facilities.
However, this institutional description does not allow determining the particular conditions of accommodation or the attention Gómez Mont is currently receiving.
Neither has verifiable information been disseminated about her routine, possible visits, or individual decisions related to her stay in the facility.
What does the FGR accuse Inés Gómez Mont of?
Upon announcing the detention, the FGR highlighted a valid arrest warrant for her probable participation in tax fraud.
Separately, Mexican investigations have linked Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, to alleged illicit financial operations.
These allegations include a supposed scheme of ghost companies and diversion of public resources for around 3,000 million pesos.
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The accusations must be distinguished from a sentence: the detention and court orders do not, in themselves, prove criminal liability.
What remains to be clarified about her return to Mexico
Gómez Mont’s location under migrant custody does not confirm that there is an authorized date for her delivery to Mexican authorities.
In July, the FGR reported that it was working on the requirements for the formal extradition request requested by the United States.
This background requires differentiating the U.S. migration procedure from Mexico’s efforts to bring her to justice.
To know the next step, it will be necessary to follow official resolutions and avoid presenting a deportation or extradition as an already confirmed outcome.
SOURCE: eluniversal, EFE