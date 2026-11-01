Gómez Mont remains in custody.

GEO operates the migrant center.

Mexico maintains a valid order.

Former Mexican TV host Inés Gómez Mont remains under the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broward Transitional Center in Florida.

Her location appeared in the migration registry consulted on October 31, after U.S. authorities detained her on Friday, October 30.

The Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) confirmed the capture in Miami and indicated that there was an exchange of information between both governments.

The registry identifies the detention center but does not provide enough details to determine the resolution of her migration situation.

What is the Broward Transitional Center like?

The ICE database indicates this Saturday that former TV host Inés Gómez Mont is being held at the Broward Transitional Center, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 55 kilometers north of Miami, without providing more details about her migration situation after being detained on October 30. — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 1, 2026



The facility is located in Pompano Beach, north of Miami, and functions as a migrant detention center operated by The GEO Group.

An inspection by the Department of Homeland Security describes a two-story main building, with separate spaces by gender and support areas.

The facilities include a kitchen, an expanded medical clinic, spaces for hearings, and a building dedicated to offices.

Although some versions mention 600 places, the official report consulted establishes a maximum capacity of 700 detainees, a relevant difference compared to the material initially disseminated.