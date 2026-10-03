More Walmart and Trader Joe's frozen organic berries recalled over possible E. coli: check these lot codes

A Chilean supplier expanded its recall on Oct. 2 to more Great Value lots and a Trader Joe's berry blend. Great Value bags went to Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A., a frozen-fruit supplier in San Carlos, Chile, expanded its recall of frozen organic blueberries and berry blends on Oct. 2, 2026, because of possible contamination with E. coli O145:H28, according to the company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The expansion adds more lots of two Great Value products sold at Walmart and one lot of a Trader Joe's berry blend. The company called it a precautionary measure following traceback information linked to the frozen blueberries in its first recall, on July 3, 2026.

Which products are recalled

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10 oz , UPC 7874211226, lot codes 6 031 01 and 6 041 01 (front of the package), best by Jan. 31, 2028, or Feb. 10, 2028.

, UPC 7874211226, lot codes 6 031 01 and 6 041 01 (front of the package), best by Jan. 31, 2028, or Feb. 10, 2028. Great Value Organic Blueberries, 10 oz , UPC 7874211213, lot codes 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 (front of the package), best by Jan. 19, Feb. 9 or June 12, 2028.

, UPC 7874211213, lot codes 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 (front of the package), best by Jan. 19, Feb. 9 or June 12, 2028. Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend, 12 oz, UPC 00977654, lot code 6 051 01 (back of the package), best before Feb. 20, 2028.

The Great Value products were shipped to select Walmart stores in 30 states and Puerto Rico, including Florida, Georgia, Texas, New York and New Jersey. The Trader Joe's product went to select stores in 26 states and Washington, D.C.

What to do

Don't eat these products. Throw them away or return them to Walmart or Trader Joe's for a full refund. Check your freezer: the recalled bags carry dates that run into 2028. E. coli O145 can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, and vomiting. Most healthy people recover within a week, but some infections lead to a serious kidney complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome, particularly in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. If you ate a recalled product and have symptoms, the FDA advises contacting a health care provider right away.

The outbreak itself is over