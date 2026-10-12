The US dollar in Mexico saw its largest increase in months. The FIX exchange rate set by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Friday, October 9, was 18.4163 pesos per dollar.

This is 30.35 cents more than on Thursday, October 8 (18.1128), a 1.7% increase in just one day.

than on Thursday, October 8 (18.1128), a increase in just one day. This is the highest level since November 25, 2025 , when the FIX was 18.4308, and the highest so far in 2026.

, when the FIX was 18.4308, and the highest so far in 2026. Only on March 3, with a 2.2% increase, did the dollar rise more in a single day this year.

Compared to Tuesday, October 6 (17.9670), the dollar gained 45 cents, or 2.5%, in three business days.

Why it matters: if you send money from the United States to Mexico, each dollar is now worth more pesos than it did at the beginning of last week.

How much your dollars are worth in Mexico today

With the FIX on Friday, $500 is equivalent to approximately 9,208.15 pesos. With the FIX on October 6, the same amount is equivalent to 8,983.50 pesos: about 225 pesos more for your family for the same transfer.

On December 31, 2025, the FIX was 18.0012 pesos, so the dollar is now worth 2.3% more than at the end of last year.

Be aware: the FIX is a reference rate. Banks, currency exchange houses, and money transfer companies apply their own rates and fees, so compare before sending.

What is the FIX?

The FIX is the exchange rate calculated by the Bank of Mexico based on an average of wholesale foreign exchange market quotes. Banxico announces it starting at 12:00 PM on each business day, and it is published in the Official Gazette one business day later. The FIX for this Monday, October 12, will be announced starting at noon.