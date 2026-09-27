Ciscomani (R) vs. Mendoza (D): 95,000 Latino Voters, Two Generations and Two Visions for Arizona

Over 95,000 Latino voters will decide a key Arizona House seat in a highly competitive election between Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza.

Why it matters: Two Latinos with opposing life stories will compete on November 3, 2026, for a seat that could define control of the House of Representatives — and the outcome will depend largely on over 95,000 registered Hispanic voters in Arizona’s 6th District. A tight election in a district where the border is not an abstraction In much of the country, the border with Mexico is a campaign issue. In southern Arizona, it is part of daily life: trade, tourism, security, work, binational families, and communities living with the direct consequences of decisions made in Washington. Republican Juan Ciscomani is seeking re-election against Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in Arizona’s 6th District. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as a «Toss Up,» meaning it is highly competitive. According to data compiled by UnidosUS, Latinos make up 20.7% of the district’s voting-age citizen population, and approximately 95,271 Latinos are registered to vote. In 2024, Donald Trump won the district by 0.7 points, and Ciscomani won his House election by 2.5 points. A district that is worth locating with the full address AZ-06 is the abbreviated name of Arizona’s sixth congressional district. The office at stake is federal: whoever wins will participate in decisions on taxes, spending, and national laws. It’s not about electing a governor or mayor. Living in a city or sharing a zip code does not guarantee belonging to the same district. The GreatData query for the 85131 zip code in Eloy shows overlap with three districts. It is an approximate geographic reference, not confirmation of a residence’s district. To find yours, check official election information with your address. GreatData — ZIP 85131 and districts · Arizona — official voter portal

You can review your registration and consult voting instructions on the Secretary of State’s portal. For specific procedures, follow your county’s information as well. Arizona — official voter portal In the second article, we compare border, cost of living, and healthcare: what each candidate proposes, what is in Ciscomani’s record, and what decisions correspond to Congress. Reader survey Voluntary participation; the results do not constitute a representative survey. Sources used Cook Political Report — 2026 House Race Ratings: https://www.cookpolitical.com/ratings/house-race-ratings UnidosUS — Latino Voters in Competitive Congressional Districts: https://unidosus.org/hispanicvote/competitive-districts/ Arizona Secretary of State — 2026 candidate filings: https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2026-Candidate-Nominations-and-Petitions-Filed-0327.pdf Rep. Juan Ciscomani — Border Security: https://ciscomani.house.gov/issues/border-security