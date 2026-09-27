Ciscomani (R) vs. Mendoza (D): 95,000 Latino Voters, Two Generations and Two Visions for Arizona
Posted on09/27/26 at 06:26
Why it matters:
Two Latinos with opposing life stories will compete on November 3, 2026, for a seat that could define control of the House of Representatives — and the outcome will depend largely on over 95,000 registered Hispanic voters in Arizona’s 6th District.
A tight election in a district where the border is not an abstraction
In much of the country, the border with Mexico is a campaign issue. In southern Arizona, it is part of daily life: trade, tourism, security, work, binational families, and communities living with the direct consequences of decisions made in Washington.
Republican Juan Ciscomani is seeking re-election against Democrat JoAnna Mendoza in Arizona’s 6th District. The Cook Political Report rates the contest as a «Toss Up,» meaning it is highly competitive. According to data compiled by UnidosUS, Latinos make up 20.7% of the district’s voting-age citizen population, and approximately 95,271 Latinos are registered to vote. In 2024, Donald Trump won the district by 0.7 points, and Ciscomani won his House election by 2.5 points.
A district that is worth locating with the full address
AZ-06 is the abbreviated name of Arizona’s sixth congressional district. The office at stake is federal: whoever wins will participate in decisions on taxes, spending, and national laws. It’s not about electing a governor or mayor.
Living in a city or sharing a zip code does not guarantee belonging to the same district. The GreatData query for the 85131 zip code in Eloy shows overlap with three districts. It is an approximate geographic reference, not confirmation of a residence’s district. To find yours, check official election information with your address. GreatData — ZIP 85131 and districts · Arizona — official voter portal
This precision matters when reading campaign promises: first, you need to know which candidates will appear on your ballot and what office they are running for. For more information on this district or another, visit elections.mundonow.com.
Who are the candidates
Juan Ciscomani was born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Before Congress, he worked at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Tucson and in the administration of Governor Doug Ducey. He was first elected to the House in 2022—House of Representatives — Ciscomani biography.
On his official page, Ciscomani identifies border security as a priority and supports strengthening the enforcement of migration laws and combating cartels. These are positions he presents; his performance should also be examined through votes and legislation. Ciscomani — border position
JoAnna Mendoza was born in Arizona, the daughter of agricultural workers. She enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 and led combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan—Mendoza campaign — biography.
Mendoza proposes measures on the cost of living, healthcare, and border security. As a candidate without a voting record in Congress, she can be evaluated by the accuracy of her proposals, her track record, and the explanation of how she would seek to pass them. Mendoza — cost of living · Mendoza — healthcare · Mendoza — immigration and border security
If she wins, she would be the first female Marine Corps veteran elected to Congress. She has received endorsements from former Representative Gabrielle Giffords and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
What this district can teach the rest of the country
AZ-06 shows why Latino politics is difficult to summarize. Ciscomani himself is a Mexican immigrant who advocates for more restrictive migration policies. Mendoza, a 20-year Marine Corps veteran, combines border security language with legal avenues for immigrants.
This breaks two stereotypes at once: being an immigrant does not determine a migration position, and being a Democrat does not necessarily mean rejecting greater border control.
This contest also illustrates something we explored in The Latino vote is changing: what the data says about 2026 — Sharing roots does not mean sharing political priorities. A voter may want more border security and, at the same time, support regularization pathways. They may also decide their vote based on something much more mundane: how much they have left after paying rent, food, and medication.
The money behind the campaigns
FEC summaries allow comparison of the same period: from January 1, 2025, to July 1, 2026. These are the cuts that show the pages consulted, not September balances. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances
Ciscomani reported total income of $6.17 million and $4.14 million available at the close. Mendoza reported $7.35 million in income and $3.26 million available. The amounts are rounded. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances
Total income includes categories such as contributions and transfers; it is not equivalent to individual donations alone. Additionally, independent spending by external groups is accounted for separately. Raising more does not demonstrate having more votes. FEC — Ciscomani finances · FEC — Mendoza finances
For the reader, these figures describe the campaign’s resources as of a given date. Knowing who finances each message requires examining donor records and notices of who paid for the advertising.
Dates to keep in mind
Arizona’s official calendar sets October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., as the deadline to register for the general election. Early voting begins on October 7, when mail-in ballots also start being sent. The election will be on November 3. Arizona — official 2026 election calendar
You can review your registration and consult voting instructions on the Secretary of State’s portal. For specific procedures, follow your county’s information as well. Arizona — official voter portal
In the second article, we compare border, cost of living, and healthcare: what each candidate proposes, what is in Ciscomani’s record, and what decisions correspond to Congress.
Reader survey
Voluntary participation; the results do not constitute a representative survey.
Sources used
Cook Political Report — 2026 House Race Ratings: https://www.cookpolitical.com/ratings/house-race-ratings
UnidosUS — Latino Voters in Competitive Congressional Districts: https://unidosus.org/hispanicvote/competitive-districts/
Arizona Secretary of State — 2026 candidate filings: https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/docs/2026-Candidate-Nominations-and-Petitions-Filed-0327.pdf
Rep. Juan Ciscomani — Border Security: https://ciscomani.house.gov/issues/border-security
Rep. Juan Ciscomani — Health: https://ciscomani.house.gov/issues/health
JoAnna Mendoza — Immigration & Border Security: https://www.joannamendoza.com/issues/immigration-border-security/
JoAnna Mendoza — Cost of Living: https://www.joannamendoza.com/issues/cost-of-living/