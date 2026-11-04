Champions League: Real Madrid Rally in Athens, Liverpool Fall in Istanbul
Posted on 11/04/26 at 16:16
Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-2 at AEK Athens on a stoppage-time goal, and Liverpool lost its perfect start with a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce, in the two early Champions League games on Wednesday. The seven late games, which kicked off at 3 p.m. ET, are at halftime, with Como leading Lens 3-0 and Arsenal ahead of Slavia Prague 2-0.
Final: AEK Athens 2, Real Madrid 3
Aboubakary Koita put AEK Athens ahead in the 12th minute, with Luka Jovic providing the assist. Jude Bellingham equalized in the 32nd minute from a Marc Cucurella cross. Stavros Pilios restored the hosts’ lead in the 75th minute, set up by Koita on a fast break.
Kylian Mbappé tied it in the 78th minute, finishing from close range after a Denzel Dumfries pass. Federico Valverde then scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time, shooting from outside the box into the top right corner after a pass from Brahim Díaz. According to The Associated Press, Real Madrid kept its flawless record in the competition.
Bellingham became the youngest player to make 60 Champions League appearances, at 23 years and 128 days, passing Iker Casillas. He also became the youngest player to score in seven successive Champions League seasons, passing Mbappé. Koita was shown a red card after the final whistle.
Final: Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2
Trey Nyoni, 19, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 25th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. Mason Greenwood answered in the 29th minute with a free kick that went into the bottom left corner.
Alexander Isak put Liverpool back in front in the 69th minute with a header from a Cody Gakpo cross. Archie Brown equalized in the 73rd minute from the left side of the six-yard box after a corner. Vedat Muriqi scored the winner in the 79th minute with a header from a Brown cross, ending Liverpool’s perfect start in the competition.
Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest player to score his first Champions League goal. Manager Andoni Iraola made five changes after Sunday’s loss to Arsenal, including resting three of his front four: Isak, Florian Wirtz and Gakpo.
Halftime scores
- FC Porto 1, Napoli 1: Jan Bednarek headed Porto in front in the 11th minute, and Scott McTominay equalized for Napoli in the 43rd.
- Viking 1, Sabah 1: Orphé Mbina gave Sabah the lead in the 11th minute, and Erik Botheim equalized for Viking in the 27th.
- PSV Eindhoven 0, Club Brugge 1: Nicolò Tresoldi headed Club Brugge ahead in the 25th minute.
- Borussia Dortmund 0, Real Betis 0: The teams are level without a goal.
- Lens 0, Como 3: Tasos Douvikas scored in the seventh and 32nd minutes, and Nico Paz added a third in the 40th.
- RB Leipzig 0, Manchester City 1: City leads on an own goal by Castello Lukeba in the 37th minute.
- Slavia Prague 0, Arsenal 2: Noni Madueke scored in the ninth minute, and Viktor Gyökeres added a second in the 38th.
Highlights
- Valverde’s winner came in the second minute of stoppage time, completing Real Madrid’s comeback in Athens.
- Bellingham set two age records in the Champions League, for appearances and for scoring in consecutive seasons.
- Nyoni scored his first Champions League goal for Liverpool, but Fenerbahce scored twice in six minutes late in the second half to win.
- Douvikas has two goals at halftime for Como, which leads Lens 3-0.
- Gyökeres has a goal and an assist for Arsenal at halftime in Prague.
- Club Brugge goalkeeper Yann Sommer has made five saves at PSV, where his team leads 1-0.
Second halves are underway in all seven late games. This story will be updated with final scores.
Main photo: EFE/EPA/Petros Pattakos
Sources
- The Associated Press: Champions League coverage
- Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: ESPN · UEFA.com
- AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid: ESPN · UEFA.com
- B. Dortmund vs. Real Betis: ESPN · UEFA.com
- Porto vs. Napoli: ESPN · UEFA.com
- PSV vs. Club Brugge: ESPN · UEFA.com
- Leipzig vs. Man City: ESPN · UEFA.com
- Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal: ESPN · UEFA.com
- Lens vs. Como: ESPN · UEFA.com
- Viking vs. Sabah: ESPN · UEFA.com