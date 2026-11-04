Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-2 at AEK Athens on a stoppage-time goal, and Liverpool lost its perfect start with a 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce, in the two early Champions League games on Wednesday. The seven late games, which kicked off at 3 p.m. ET, are at halftime, with Como leading Lens 3-0 and Arsenal ahead of Slavia Prague 2-0.

Final: AEK Athens 2, Real Madrid 3

Aboubakary Koita put AEK Athens ahead in the 12th minute, with Luka Jovic providing the assist. Jude Bellingham equalized in the 32nd minute from a Marc Cucurella cross. Stavros Pilios restored the hosts’ lead in the 75th minute, set up by Koita on a fast break.

Kylian Mbappé tied it in the 78th minute, finishing from close range after a Denzel Dumfries pass. Federico Valverde then scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time, shooting from outside the box into the top right corner after a pass from Brahim Díaz. According to The Associated Press, Real Madrid kept its flawless record in the competition.

Bellingham became the youngest player to make 60 Champions League appearances, at 23 years and 128 days, passing Iker Casillas. He also became the youngest player to score in seven successive Champions League seasons, passing Mbappé. Koita was shown a red card after the final whistle.

Final: Fenerbahce 3, Liverpool 2

Trey Nyoni, 19, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 25th minute with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. Mason Greenwood answered in the 29th minute with a free kick that went into the bottom left corner.

Alexander Isak put Liverpool back in front in the 69th minute with a header from a Cody Gakpo cross. Archie Brown equalized in the 73rd minute from the left side of the six-yard box after a corner. Vedat Muriqi scored the winner in the 79th minute with a header from a Brown cross, ending Liverpool’s perfect start in the competition.

Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest player to score his first Champions League goal. Manager Andoni Iraola made five changes after Sunday’s loss to Arsenal, including resting three of his front four: Isak, Florian Wirtz and Gakpo.

Halftime scores